JOHANNESBURG, March 13 Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 1.9 percent year-on-year in January from a revised 2.2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-basis basis, sales were down 1.2 percent in January, but increased by 2.5 percent in the three months to January compared with the same period the previous year.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast year-on-year retail sales growth of 3.5 percent for January. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)