JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, from a revised 3.6 percent in November.

Economists had expected subdued sales over the month, with growth forecast at 1.2 percent.

On a month-on-basis basis, Stats S.A. said sales were up 1 percent in December, and increased by 2.3 percent in the last quarter of 2012 compared with the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)