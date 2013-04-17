JOHANNESBURG, April 17 Growth in South Africa's retail sales accelerated to a five month high of 3.8 percent year-on-year in February from a revised 2.2 percent in January, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-basis basis, sales were up 2.7 percent in February and also increased by 2.7 percent in the three months to February compared with the same period the previous year.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast year-on-year retail sales growth of 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)