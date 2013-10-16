JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South Africa's retail sales grew more than expected at 3 percent year-on-year in August, compared with a revised 2.9 percent in July, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales growth to slow to 1.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 1.1 percent and rose 2.4 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period last year.

