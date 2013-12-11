JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 South Africa's retail sales grew at 1.3 percent year-on-year in October, just slightly above market consensus, from a revised 0.1 percent in September, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales growth of 1.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis sales were down 0.4 percent but grew 1.5 percent in the three months to October compared with the same period in 2012. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)