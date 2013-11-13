JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 South Africa's retail sales grew at a sluggish 0.2 percent in September compared with the same month last year, after expanding by a revised 3.2 percent in August, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales growth of 2.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.7 percent but were up 2.1 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period in 2012. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)