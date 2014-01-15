JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 South Africa's retail sales grew more than expected at 4.2 percent year-on-year in November from a revised 1.4 percent in October, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales growth of just 1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis sales were up 1.2 percent and also increased by 2 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period the previous year. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa)