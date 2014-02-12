JOHANNESBURG Feb 12 South Africa's retail sales grew at 3.5 percent year-on-year in December from a revised 4.4 percent in November, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales growth of 2.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis sales were up 1.4 percent and increased by 3.1 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period the previous year. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)