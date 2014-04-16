JOHANNESBURG, April 16 South Africa's retail sales grew by a lower-than-expected 2.2 percent year-on-year in February compared with a revised 6.4 percent in January, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise 3.5 percent from February last year.

On a month-on-month basis sales fell 0.2 percent, but were up 3.6 percent in the three months to February compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)