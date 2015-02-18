JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 South Africa's retail sales rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in December, above market expectations and higher than a revised 2.5 percent expansion in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 2.3 percent in December compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.2 percent, and rose 3.1 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)