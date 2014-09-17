UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 South Africa's retail sales rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in July, above market expectations and compared with 0.9 percent contraction in June.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by just 0.3 percent compared with the same month last year.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 1.2 percent, and rose 1.4 percent in the three months to July compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources