UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, March 18 South Africa's retail sales grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in January, below market expectations and lower than a revised 2 percent expansion in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 2.7 percent in January compared with the same month last year.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.1 percent, and rose 2 percent in the three months to January compared with the same period in 2014. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.