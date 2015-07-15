JOHANNESBURG, July 15 South Africa's retail sales grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, below market expectations, after expanding by 3.4 percent in April, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.1 percent, and rose by 2.8 percent in the three months to May compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)