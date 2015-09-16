JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 South Africa's retail sales grew above expectations by 3.3 percent year-on-year in July after expanding by a revised 3.8 percent in June, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.1 percent, and rose by 3.0 percent in the three months to July compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)