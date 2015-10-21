JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 South Africa's retail sales grew above expectations by 3.9 percent year-on-year in August after expanding by 3.3 percent in July, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 1.5 percent, and rose by 3.7 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting By Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)