JOHANNESBURG, March 16 South Africa's retail sales grew below expectations by 3.1 percent year-on-year in January after expanding by 4.1 percent in December, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales contracted 0.3 percent, but rose by 3.7 percent in the three months to January compared with the same period in the previous year, Statistics South Africa said.

The consensus for January retail sales growth was 3.8 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)