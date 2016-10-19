JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South African retail sales grew by 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, after expanding by a revised 1.2 percent in July, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase in August.

On a month-on-month basis, sales grew by 0.3 percent, and were up 0.9 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)