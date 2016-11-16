JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South African retail sales grew by 1.4 percent year-on-year in September following a revised zero percent growth in August, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.0 percent year-on-year increase in September.

On a month-on-month basis, sales grew by 0.6 percent, and were up 0.9 percent in the three months to September compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)