UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 15 South African retail sales rose by 0.9 percent year-on-year in December, lagging market expectations, following a revised rise of 3.1 percent in November, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.3 percent year-on-year rise in December.
On a month-on-month basis, sales fell by 2.3 percent and edged up 1.3 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources