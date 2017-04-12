JOHANNESBURG, April 12 South African retail sales fell by 1.7 percent year-on-year in February, largely in-line with market expectations, after shrinking by 2.3 percent in January, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.8 percent year-on-year contraction in February.

On a month-on-month basis, sales inched up by 0.8 percent but were down 0.7 percent in the three months to February compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)