UPDATE 2-Canada's Shopify forecasts 2017 revenue above estimates
Feb 15 Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 3.9 percent on an annual basis at constant prices in January, from 8.7 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer.
year/year
Jan Dec Nov-Jan
General dealers 5.7 8.7 7.0
Retailers of food & bev 1.6 4.9 3.4
Pharmaceutical and medical 5.2 3.9 4.2
Textiles, clothing & footwear 1.7 11.5 8.3
Household furniture &appliances 4.7 7.5 7.6
Hardware, paint & glass 5.4 3.8 8.6
All other retailers 2.0 11.8 6.6 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 15 Talba Goni has been trying without luck to get government funds or loans to restart a textile plant in Kaduna, the former industrial heartland in northern Nigeria, that he was running until it closed almost 15 years ago.
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, said on Wednesday sales growth stalled last year due to competition from new challengers such as Nintendo Co's Pokemon GO, though earnings rose.