JOHANNESBURG, June 13 Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 1.0 percent on a year-on-year basis at constant prices in April, compared with a revised 6.7 percent in March, Statistics South African said on Wednesday.

Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer.

April March Feb-April

General dealers 0.1 4.7 4.1

Retailers of food & bev -3.0 4.0 1.6

Pharmaceutical and medical 3.3 5.1 4.0

Textiles, clothing & footwear 2.1 12.7 5.9

Household furniture &appliances -4.2 11.1 4.9

Hardware, paint & glass 8.7 2.0 5.4

All other retailers 2.1 8.6 7.2 (Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Xola Potelwa)