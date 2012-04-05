By Ed Stoddard
KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa, April 5 (Reuters) -
A lmost two rhinos are being killed every day in South Africa to
meet surging Asian demand for the animal's horn which has become
more valuable than gold, platinum and cocaine.
Investigators in a remote corner of South Africa's Kruger
National Park examined one of the latest victims of this crime
wave on Tuesday, a white rhino felled by a heavy calibre .375
rifle shot.
Killed only days before, the corpse had been stripped almost
bare by vultures and other scavengers, its ribs exposed and
rotting under the hot African sky.
The street value of rhino horn has soared to $65,000 a
kilogram as a belief takes hold among some in Southeast Asia
that taking it can prevent, and even cure, cancer.
National Parks data shows that as of Wednesday, 159 rhinos
had been killed in South Africa in 2012. At this rate, more than
600 will be lost to poachers this year compared with 448 in
2011.
"Our poachers come in from Mozambique," said Ken Maggs, head
of the National Parks environmental crime investigation unit, as
his team swept the nearby bush with metal detectors.
Magg's team find a shell casing 30 metres (100 feet) from
the corpse. They take a DNA sample from the dead animal which
can be used as evidence if the animal's horn is found by police.
Journalists who were flown into the crime scene by
helicopter, somewhere close to the Mozambique border, were asked
not to give its precise location such is the fear that the
rhinos' tramping grounds become widely known.
South Africa is the epicentre of rhino poaching in Africa
since virtually the total population of white rhino are found
here and about 40 percent of the continent's much rarer black
rhino. Ninety arrests related to rhino poaching have been made
in South Africa so far this year.
While the trend is worrying, the animals are not immediately
threatened with extinction, contrary to the claims of some
wildlife groups. South Africa is home to about 90 percent of
Africa's 18,000 white rhinos and despite their size, the animals
reproduce at a robust rate.
Rhino horn has been used for centuries in Chinese medicine,
where it is ground into a powder and often mixed with hot water
to treat a variety of maladies including rheumatism, gout, high
fever and even devil possession.
"OWNING THE NIGHT"
Killings are expected to spike in the coming days as the
moon enters its full phase, making it easier for nocturnal
poachers to navigate the African bush and see their quarry.
"He who owns the night wins," said Maggs.
It is no easy task to keep tabs on poachers. The Kruger
National Park is the size of Israel and its eastern border with
Mozambique is porous. The fence is no longer electrified because
of the risk to innocent people and is punctured with holes.
It is also extremely remote as a low-level helicopter
fly-over showed: few roads, endless bush.
Legal trophy hunting is allowed in South Africa, usually on
privately owned safari ranches. Environment Minister Edna Molewa
said on Wednesday new regulations would be brought in to ensure
horns procured this way did not wind up on the black market.
Hunters will only be allowed to kill one rhino a year and
hunts will be supervised by government conservation officials
while proof of previous hunting experience will also be
required. All detached horns will also be required to have a
micro-chip inserted to enable authorities to track them.
The environment ministry says it has received 43
applications for rhino hunts so far this year, 23 from Vietnam,
wh ose nationals are heavily involved in the trade.
All those from Vietnamese have been rejected and South
Africa says none will be accepted from that country until it is
satisfied Vietnam can ensure trophy horns are not traded.
(Additional reporting by Siyabonga Sishi and Jon Herskovitz,;
