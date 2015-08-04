By Ed Stoddard
| KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa
KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa Aug 4 As a
helicopter hovers above, men emerge from the bush, using rope to
haul a one-tonne male white rhino they have sedated with a dart
fired from the air.
The animal is one of hundreds to be moved from "hotspots" in
South Africa's Kruger National Park where they are at risk from
soaring demand for rhino horn.
"Our priority is to move the animals from 'hot spots' near
the boundary fence," said Markus Hofmeyr, the head vet for South
African National Parks.
While a public backlash rages against a Minnesota dentist
who killed Zimbabwe's Cecil the lion, Hofmeyr's
focus is not on wealthy big game hunters but on the poachers who
killed over 1,200 rhinos in South Africa last year.
That was a fourfold increase over 2010, due largely to
increasing demand for rhino horn in newly affluent Asian
countries such as Vietnam where it is prized in traditional
medicine.
Most of the poachers are drawn from neighouring Mozambique,
which borders the Kruger and remains one of the world's poorest
nations despite huge gas and coal finds.
South Africa is home to over 80 percent of the world's rhino
population with over 20,000. About 5,000 of these are on private
reserves, whose owners derive an income from ecotourism and
legal hunts and could earn a new income steam if the ban on
trade in rhino horn is ever lifted.
After Hofmayr's team coaxes a sedated rhino to a dirt road,
they gently tip it over and set about drilling a hole into the
horn to install a microchip. If it is subsequently poached and
the horn removed, it can be traced.
Hofmeyr also hurriedly draws blood from the animal for
research. Then the rhino is brought to its feet and led by rope
about 40 metres (yards) to a waiting crate, to be lifted by
crane onto a flatbed truck.
The basic methods of capturing rhino remain the same as in
the early 1960s, when the Kruger - then seen as a "safe haven" -
was restocked with white rhinos from the Umfolozi Game Reserve
to the south.
Mortality rates were high during the early efforts to
capture live rhinos. Now the operations use safer drugs and one
witnessed by Reuters was completed in just over an hour, with
darting and tracking done from helicopters.
For security reasons, the exact locations of the darting
operations, precise removal numbers and the rhinos' new homes
are kept private. The government has previously said it might
move 200 this year to "strongholds."
"Rhinos really aren't safe anywhere," said Hofmeyr.
(Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)