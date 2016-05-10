BRIEF-Granules India Gagillapur unit completes INFARMED re-inspection
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN May 10 South Africa is negotiating with pharmaceutical company Roche to reduce the price of its breast cancer drug Herceptin, which cost 500,000 rand ($32,745) a year to treat one person and was unaffordable to most women, the health minister said on Tuesday.
"I met the CEO in April and told him women won't be able to afford this. Let's talk, maybe something can come out of this," minister Aaron Motsoaledi told reporters.
($1 = 15.2695 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em