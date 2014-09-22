MOSCOW, Sept 22 South Africa signed a nuclear
power cooperation deal with Russia on Monday that paves the way
for the building of up to 9.6 GW of nuclear power plants based
on Russian technology by 2030, state nuclear firm Rosatom said
in a statement.
"This agreement opens up the door for South Africa to access
Russian technologies, funding, infrastructure, and provides
proper and solid platform for future extensive collaboration,"
South African energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said in the
statement.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Ed Cropley)