UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 South Africa has approved a two-year 5 billion rand ($601.01 million) loan guarantee to keep troubled state airline South African Airways operating, the public works department said on Tuesday.
"The guarantee will enable SAA to borrow from the financial markets, thus ensuring that the airline continues to operate as a going concern," it said in a statement. ($1 = 8.3194 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders