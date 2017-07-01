JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.

This week the Treasury said that around 9 billion rand of debt was maturing at month-end, with around 6 or 7 lenders involved. ($1 = 13.0476 rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)