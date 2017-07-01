* Govt. draws on emergency funds to aid ailing state carrier
* Treasury says decision made to inspire confidence
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's
credibility
(Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South African Airways (SAA)
has been provided with state funds to help it repay loans of
about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to Standard Chartered, the
government said on Saturday.
The airline faced around nine billion rand of debt maturing
at the end of June involving six or seven lenders, according to
the Treasury.
On Thursday the Treasury told lawmakers it was in
discussions with lenders to roll-over the nine billion owed to
them.
In a statement issued on behalf of the Treasury, the
government said the funds provided to SAA had been sourced from
the National Revenue Fund (NRF), which under law allows any
minister to authorise the use of funds for expenditure of an
exceptional nature.
"A default by the airline would have triggered a call on the
guarantee, leading to an outflow from the NRF and possibly
resulting in elevated perceptions of risk related to the rest of
SAA's guaranteed debt, the statement said.
SAA already relies on government guarantees of about 20
billion rand to keep it solvent.
It has been cited by all three major rating agencies
repeatedly as a threat to South Africa's economy.
Two of those agencies cut the country's debt to
sub-investment grade following President Jacob Zuma's firing of
the finance minister in March.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's office said Standard
Charted had requested immediate payment of the money owed but
that the remaining lenders had indicated they were open to
deferring the debt.
"Drawing on the NRF was a tough decision versus the worse
one of defaulting. It was taken to reassure lenders that state
firms and more importantly government won't default," ministry
spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete said.
The Treasury is under pressure to keep recent pledges to cut
spending and reform governance at state firms to fend off credit
downgrades deeper into "junk". Such downgrades would trigger a
spike in already soaring borrowing costs on public debt of more
than 2.2 trillion rand.
On Friday Finance Minister Gigaba, speaking at the opening
of ruling Africa National Congress's policy conference, unnerved
markets when he said the country may need outside financial
assistance.
Asked by Reuters if he was referring to the International
Monetary Fund, Gigaba smiled and said "Any".
The official opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said
Standard Chartered's refusal to defer the debt showed it had no
faith in the management of the state carrier and that it was
also a blow to the credibility of the Treasury.
($1 = 13.0476 rand)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Stephen Powell)