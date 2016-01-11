JOHANNESBURG Jan 11 Citibank has canceled a 250
million rand ($15 million) loan facility to state-owned South
African Airways (SAA), the Treasury said on Monday, the latest
blow to the cash-strapped airline at the centre of a political
storm.
"We are aware that Citi has canceled a 250 million rand
facility to SAA and are working closely with SAA on the issue to
make sure there's sufficient liquidity. We are unable to comment
further," Treasury spokeswoman Phumza Macanda said.
An SAA spokesman said on Monday that he would respond "as
soon as possible" to Reuters' queries. Citibank in South Africa
did not immediately respond to queries.
SAA's financial woes were at the centre of a political storm
in December when President Jacob Zuma axed former Finance
Minister Nhlanhla Nene.
South African media reported that Nene was fired because of
a clash he had with Dudu Myeni, SAA's chairwoman, over plans for
a sale and leaseback arrangement via a third party with Airbus
to purchase ten A320 aircraft.
After a market meltdown, Zuma abruptly reversed his decision
to replace Nene with an unknown former mayor and brought Pravin
Gordhan back to the finance post he had held from 2009 to 2014.
Gordhan promptly scrapped Myeni's plan in favour of the one
Nene had signed off on, swapping the purchase of ten 320
aircraft for a lease of five A330-300 aircraft from Airbus.
The Treasury said at the time that the lease transaction
would improve the airline's financial position and that further
measures would be taken this year to stabilise it.
($1 = 16.5825 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Louise Heavens)