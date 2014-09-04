BRIEF-NZX regulation places trading halt on Works Finance (NZ)'s debt securities
* Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 Sanlam Ltd, South Africa's largest insurer by market value, plans to spend up to 550 million rand ($52 million) to increase its stake in the insurance arm of India's Shriram Group to 49 percent by the end of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The company, which has a 3.3 billion rand warchest for expansion in its Indian and African operations, is also scouring Ghana and Kenya for possible acquisitions, Johan van Zyl told Reuters.
"The key is to build our footprint in Africa. In India we have seen some movement toward lifting the foreign direct investment limit of 26 percent to 49 percent," he said.
The company has already spent another 1.5 billion rand on expansion since January. ($1 = 10.6806 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Shareholder activists are pushing back against a major business trade group's request that the White House use its influence on the U.S. securities regulator to make it harder to get governance, political or environmental issues onto corporate ballots, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
March 20 A federal judge on Monday rejected billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him and his firm Omega Advisors Inc.