MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 3 South African insurer Sanlam reported little earnings growth for the first 10 months of the year, saying its investment returns were significantly weaker than a year earlier, which sent its shares sharply lower.
South Africa's biggest insurer by market value also said that the state-owned pension fund, the Public Investment Corporation, withdrew 10 billion rand ($891 million) from its funds during the period.
Diluted headline earnings per share rose by 4 percent. A year ago, earnings increased by 35 percent.
"Overall investment market returns during the first 10 months of 2014 were significantly weaker than the comparable period in 2013, dampening growth in headline earnings per share," Sanlam said in its operational update.
Sanlam said it booked new business of 150 billion rand, a 17 percent increase from a year ago.
Its shares were down more than 5 percent at 1429 GMT, its biggest one-day drop in a year and a half. (1 US dollar = 11.2040 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
WASHINGTON, March 13 Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into separate highly-capitalized holding companies and shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.