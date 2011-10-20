JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 South Africa's 180,000
barrels-per-day SAPREF refinery will be operating at maximum
capacity within days after a major maintenance shutdown, easing
a nationwide shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and
bitumen, an official said on Thursday.
The ministry of energy said on Wednesday that Africa's
biggest economy has been hit by shortages of the two products
due to problems at four of the country's six refineries.
"The turnaround has now been completed and all the main
units have restarted producing on-spec products. We expect to
achieve maximum capacity within the next few days," SAPREF
spokeswoman Margaret Rowe said in an emailed response to
questions.
SAPREF is jointly owned by Shell (RDSa.L) and BP .
