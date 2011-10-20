JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 South Africa's 180,000 barrels-per-day SAPREF refinery will be operating at maximum capacity within days after a major maintenance shutdown, easing a nationwide shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bitumen, an official said on Thursday.

The ministry of energy said on Wednesday that Africa's biggest economy has been hit by shortages of the two products due to problems at four of the country's six refineries.

"The turnaround has now been completed and all the main units have restarted producing on-spec products. We expect to achieve maximum capacity within the next few days," SAPREF spokeswoman Margaret Rowe said in an emailed response to questions.

SAPREF is jointly owned by Shell (RDSa.L) and BP . (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)