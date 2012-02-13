By Ed Stoddard
| CAPETOWN
CAPETOWN Feb 13 A pair of African
penguins glide over the water while a pod of dolphins approach
in the background.
Such an encounter might make the bucket list of many a
wildlife enthusiast, but the experience takes on a whole new
dimension from the vantage point of a sea kayak bobbing in the
swells off Cape Town.
"It's the best way to see marine wildlife. A lot of wildlife
is scared of motors but not of kayaks," says Marc de Vos, 21, a
kayak and diving guide.
At other times of the year, kayakers can get up close to
migrating right or humpback whales on these waters and Cape fur
seals are a frequent sight.
Ocean sun fish, curious creatures which resemble a gigantic
fish head, can also often be seen, though sadly not on this
particular day.
Incentives abound to keep your kayak upright. Even under a
blazing summer sun, the water temperature on a recent outing was
14 degrees Celsius, chilled by the icy Benguela current.
Great white sharks are another reason to stay dry. The
waters around here literally teem with predators and while they
are more concentrated to the east of here in False Bay and other
inlets, you might not fancy your chances.
Sea kayaking in these parts is not for the faint-hearted.
"The conditions here are temperamental. The coastline here
is rugged and wild and the conditions change very quickly," says
Tracy Fincham, who runs Kaskazi Kayaks in Cape Town.
It is not an easy family outing but the rewards can be huge
for those who decide to take the plunge.
Few places could provide a more scenic backdrop for a kayak
outing, with cloud-draped table Mountain and Lion's Head
towering in the background.
One word of advice for couples though. For the sake of your
relationship it may be best to take single kayaks instead of
paddling together in a double.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Paul Casciato)