CAPE TOWN, Sept 19 South Africa's parliament
delayed a contentious state secrecy bill heavily criticised
because it calls for the jailing of whistleblowers if they
released classified information, members of parliament said on
Monday.
A ruling African National Congress legislative caucus has
decided the bill will not be presented in the National Assembly
as planned on Tuesday and further consultations will take place.
"This will afford parliament an opportunity to report back
to the people during the forthcoming constituency period," said
ANC chief parliamentary whip Mathole Motshekga, though he added
that ANC members of parliament were happy with the bill in its
current form.
The ANC, which holds a solid majority in parliament, had
planned to hold a vote on the Protection of Information Bill as
early as this week but was asked by its labour allies and media
groups to reconsider the legislation.
The decision is likely to embarrass President Jacob Zuma,
whose government strongly backed the bill but came under fire
from critics who said its draconian penalties harked back to
apartheid-era legislation.
Investors, media groups and the labour federation COSATU, a
governing partner with the ANC, have charged the government with
fostering a culture of cronyism, and many see the secrets bill
as a way to help cover up corruption.
An ANC-dominated committee managing the bill watered down
parts of the legislation but did not heed calls to allow for the
release of secrets in the public interest -- a measure sought to
protect whistleblowers and media.
