CAPE TOWN, Sept 19 South Africa's parliament delayed a contentious state secrecy bill heavily criticised because it calls for the jailing of whistleblowers if they released classified information, members of parliament said on Monday.

A ruling African National Congress legislative caucus has decided the bill will not be presented in the National Assembly as planned on Tuesday and further consultations will take place.

"This will afford parliament an opportunity to report back to the people during the forthcoming constituency period," said ANC chief parliamentary whip Mathole Motshekga, though he added that ANC members of parliament were happy with the bill in its current form.

The ANC, which holds a solid majority in parliament, had planned to hold a vote on the Protection of Information Bill as early as this week but was asked by its labour allies and media groups to reconsider the legislation.

The decision is likely to embarrass President Jacob Zuma, whose government strongly backed the bill but came under fire from critics who said its draconian penalties harked back to apartheid-era legislation.

Investors, media groups and the labour federation COSATU, a governing partner with the ANC, have charged the government with fostering a culture of cronyism, and many see the secrets bill as a way to help cover up corruption.

An ANC-dominated committee managing the bill watered down parts of the legislation but did not heed calls to allow for the release of secrets in the public interest -- a measure sought to protect whistleblowers and media.

