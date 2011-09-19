* Critics say government aiming to muzzle media
* Bill worries investors and an ANC ally
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Sept 19 South Africa's ruling African
National Congress (ANC) delayed presenting to parliament a
widely criticised state-secrecy bill that makes the jailing of
whistleblowers legal, lawmakers said on Monday.
The ANC decided the bill would not be presented in the
National Assembly as planned on Tuesday and further
consultations would take place.
"This will afford parliament an opportunity to report back
to the people during the forthcoming constituency
period," said ANC chief parliamentary whip Mathole
Motshekga at a media briefing. ANC members of parliament were
happy with the bill in its current form, he said.
"The question of scrapping the bill does not arise because
we are satisfied with the work that the committee has done."
Investors worry that the draft Protection of Information
Bill will allow government entities to hide market-sensitive
data and punish journalists who would face up to 25 years in
jail for illegally publishing classified information.
An ANC-dominated committee managing the bill watered down
the legislation, decreasing penalties for revealing secrets and
the number of government agencies who can classify information,
but did not alter parts banning the release of secrets in the
public interest.
The ANC, which holds a solid majority in parliament, had
planned to hold a vote on the bill as early as this week but was
asked by allies and media groups to reconsider the legislation.
The decision is likely to embarrass President Jacob Zuma,
whose government strongly backed the bill but came under fire
from critics who said its draconian penalties harked back to
apartheid-era legislation.
Investors, media groups and the labour federation COSATU, a
governing partner with the ANC, have charged the government with
fostering a culture of cronyism, and many see the bill as a way
to help cover up corruption.
"Our position on the public interest defence has not
changed," Luwellyn Landers, chairman of parliament's Justice
Committee, said at the same briefing.
ANC MPs expect the bill to be finalised by the end of the
year before being sent to Zuma for assent into law. Opposition
groups said they would challenge the bill's constitutionality if
it became law without the key public interest provision.
"The fact is that this bill is a clear and present danger to
the freedom of the press and other media in South Africa," said
David Maynier, an MP with the opposition Democratic Alliance.
