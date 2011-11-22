* Bill could cloud South Africa investment outlook
* Critics say bill makes it easy to hide corruption
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 South Africa's
parliament passed a bill on protecting state secrets on Tuesday
despite criticism at home and abroad that it harks back to
apartheid legislation and makes it easier for corrupt officials
to conceal graft.
The Protection of Information Bill allows any government
agency to apply for classification of information that is
"valuable" to the state and criminalises the possession and
distribution of state secrets.
Critics say the bill harms the nation's weakened credibility
on tackling corruption and intimidates those who try to expose
it. The ruling African National Congress said the bill, passed
with a vote of 229 in favour and 107 against, is essential for
protecting state information and keeping spies at bay.
The press has criticised the legislation as an attempt to
silence whistleblowers and muzzle investigative journalists, who
now face up to 25 years in jail for revealing state secrets.
Many South Africans wore black to protest against the bill,
saying it was reminiscent of apartheid-era censorship laws. The
bill's passage briefly weakened the rand, with
investors saying the vote dampened sentiment.
A joint editorial in the country's largest newspapers on
Tuesday called the vote South Africa's "day of reckoning for
democracy".
"The spreading culture of self-enrichment, either corrupt,
or merely inappropriate, makes scrutiny fuelled by
whistleblowers who have the public interest at heart more
essential than ever since 1994," the front-page editorial said.
The bill has a broad definition of valuable information and
gives great authority on classification to State Security
Minister Siyabonga Cwele, who faced calls for his resignation
after his wife was convicted in May of running an international
drug ring and he said he was unaware of her criminality.
The measure coincides with concerns about growing cronyism
in the ANC government and a downgrade of South Africa's outlook
by ratings agency Moody's, which said this month that it was
worried about increasing government interference in Africa's
largest economy.
"It is a significant move away from the liberal ideals that
characterised the early days of the ANC government," said Razia
Khan, head of Africa Research at Standard Chartered in London.
"With all the negatives typically associated with ruling
parties that hold 'too much power' - this legislation will only
help to cement investor fears that a potential tipping point has
been reached," Khan said.
The bill needs to go through a few procedural steps before
being implemented.
CORRUPTION
The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was "concerned" about
the bill while Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said
"the law will do our people and our country a disservice".
South Africa, under ANC control since the end of
white-minority apartheid rule in 1994, has slid in the
Transparency International gauge of perceived corruption from
38th in the world in 2001 to 54th in 2010.
Transparency International said on Tuesday that about 60
percent of respondents in a survey said corruption had increased
under President Jacob Zuma while 12 percent said it had dropped.
"This bill will unstitch the very fabric of our
constitution. It will criminalise the freedoms that so many of
our people fought for," opposition Democratic Alliance
parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko told the assembly, adding
the party will challenge the measure in court.
International rights group Amnesty International called the
bill "fatally flawed" and Human Rights Watch said it "was a blow
to freedom".
But Peter Attard Montalto, emerging markets economist at
Nomura International, said the bill, which has been debated for
about a year, had not changed investors' views of how the ANC
operated.
"Investors simply haven't been talking at all about the
secrecy bill. They have bigger fish to fry globally and
domestically with fiscal policy," he said.
Zuma has said tackling corruption was a policy priority but
has done little. He dragged his feet in dismissing two cabinet
ministers named as corrupt in government reports and has himself
faced charges of bribery. He has never been convicted.
There is little incentive for the government to clean up
corruption since the beneficiaries are often the ruling party
and the politically connected, analysts said.
The ANC enjoys virtual one-party rule because of its
esteemed role in ending apartheid. It led the main opposition
party by about 40 percentage points in the last election, and
analysts said it is almost certain to stay in power for at least
a decade or two.
But the Zuma government has also faced a record number of
protests from the poor black majority who complain that money
earmarked for schools, sewers and electricity is being siphoned
off by the political elite.
"Something like this can enable state structures to escape
scrutiny and hide under the veil of this bill," said Colen
Garrow, an economist at Brait.
