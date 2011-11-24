* COSATU plans court challenge
* Critics say the bill is a threat to democracy
By Mmathabo Tladi
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 A governing partner
of South Africa's ANC criticised on Thursday a state secrecy
bill the ruling party rammed through parliament over provisions
it said could allow corruption to fester.
The protest from powerful labour federation COSATU could
hurt President Jacob Zuma whose African National Congress relies
on the group as a vote-generating machine, and will seek its
support in his bid for reelection as party leader next year.
"If we cannot persuade the government to withdraw the bill,
we will launch an application to the Constitutional Court,"
Zwelinzima Vavi, COSATU'S general secretary, told reporters.
Parliament passed the Protection of Information Bill on
Tuesday despite criticism at home and abroad that it harks back
to apartheid legislation and makes it easier for corrupt
officials to conceal graft.
The media has criticised the legislation as an attempt to
silence whistleblowers and muzzle investigative journalists, who
now face up to 25 years in jail for revealing state secrets.
Vavi said the bill gives too wide a scope for what
information can be classified and does not provide adequate
checks and balances to ensure that information is kept secret to
protect the state, and not corrupt politicians.
COSATU, with about 2 million members, was a powerful force
in bringing down apartheid and has been in a governing alliance
with the ANC since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.
The bill has a broad definition of information needing
protection and gives great authority on classification to State
Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele, who faced calls to resign
after his wife was convicted in May of running an international
drugs ring. He said he was unaware of her criminality.
The measure coincides with concerns about growing cronyism
under Zuma and a downgrade of South Africa's outlook by ratings
agency Moody's, which said this month that it was worried about
increasing government interference in Africa's largest economy.
The bill needs to pass a few more procedural hurdles before
becoming law. The ANC has shown no indication of revisiting the
bill, which rights group Amnesty International called "fatally
flawed" and Human Rights Watch said "was a blow to freedom".
The ANC, which has virtual one-party rule, has said the bill
is essential for protecting state information and keeping spies
at bay.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Rosalind Russell)