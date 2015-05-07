CAPE TOWN May 7 South Africa will gazette final
regulations for shale gas exploration by June, two years after
releasing draft rules and as companies reconsider investments
due to volatile oil prices and delays in awarding licenses.
In March, Royal Dutch Shell said it was pulling
back from its shale projects in South Africa's semi-arid Karoo
region which is believed to hold up to 390 trillion cubic feet
of technically recoverable reserves.
"We have finalised the regulations... It would be gazetted
in a month's time," Ngoako Ramatlhodi, minister of mineral
resources, told reporters before his budget speech to
parliament.
Shell had applied for an exploration license covering more
than 95,000 square km, almost a quarter of the Karoo.
A study commissioned by the company said extracting 50
trillion cubic feet or 12.8 percent of potential reserves, would
add $20 billion or 0.5 percent of GDP to the South African
economy every year for 25 years and create 700,000 jobs.
Besides Shell, Falcon Oil and Gas in partnership with
Chevron, and Bundu Gas have applied for exploration
licenses.
But environmentalists and land owners in the Karoo, situated
in the heart of South Africa, have argued that exploring for
shale by fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, would cause huge
environmental damage in the water-scarce region.
"We have taken into consideration the issues of water and
regulations are going to address this sufficiently, providing
proper guidance on how to undertake hydraulic fracturing," said
Thibedi Ramontja, director general in the department of mineral
resources.
It would take companies about three years of exploration to
determine if the Karoo reserves were commercially viable, before
moving into possible production, he added.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)