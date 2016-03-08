(Adds Shell comment, details, background)
CAPE TOWN, March 8 South Africa will give the
green light in the next 12 months to companies looking to
explore for shale gas under the semi-arid Karoo basin, the
government said on Tuesday, more than six years after firms such
as Shell applied for licences.
Royal Dutch Shell, Falcon Oil & Gas and
Bundu Gas & Oil are among five companies which have applied for
exploration licences being reviewed by South Africa's Petroleum
Agency, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The Petroleum Agency will submit its recommendations to the
government by early May. The ministry of mineral resources will
make the final decision on granting licenses.
"One area of real opportunity for South Africa is the
exploration of shale gas," a statement from cabinet ministers
responsible for the economy said.
"Exploration activities are scheduled to commence in the
next financial year. This will lead to excellent prospects for
beneficiation and add value to our mineral wealth."
Shell said last March it was pulling back from shale gas
projects in South Africa due to lower energy prices and delays
in obtaining exploration licences.
The energy major, however, said on Tuesday it could still
have an interest in exploring in the Karoo.
"Should attractive commercial terms be put in place, the
Karoo project could compete favourably within Shell's global
tight/shale gas and oil portfolio," the company told Reuters.
The Karoo region is believed to hold up to 390 trillion
cubic feet of technically recoverable gas reserves.
A study commissioned by Shell said extracting 50 trillion
cubic feet or 12.8 percent of potential reserves, would add $20
billion or 0.5 percent of GDP to the South African economy every
year for 25 years and create 700,000 jobs.
Green groups and land owners in the Karoo, a vast
semi-desert wilderness stretching across the heart of South
Africa, have argued that exploring for shale by fracking, or
hydraulic fracturing, would cause huge environmental damage.
Pretoria has been accused of dragging its heels in
finalising policy for gas and oil exploration.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Additional reporting by Ed
Cropley; Writing by Joe Brock, editing by David Evans)