JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 Africa's biggest grocer Shoprite posted an 8.6 percent increase in half-year profit on Tuesday, citing increased disposable income by consumers following savings from lower fuel prices.

Shoprite, which focuses on staple products for low-income and working-class consumer, said diluted headline EPS came in at 370.2 cents in the six months to the end of June compared with 341 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)