JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Monday it plans to launch an indefinite strike on Wednesday at Sibanye Gold to demand higher wages.

AMCU members had voted in October to strike in the gold sector, including at Sibanye, but had agreed not to down tools immediately.

AMCU spokesman Manzini Zungu said on Monday the union had given a 48-hour strike notice to Sibanye.

"We will go on strike for as long as our members are saying 'stay on a strike'," he said.

"Sibanye is on a shopping spree, acquiring other assets but their workers are paid very low wages."

Sibanye, which in 2015 bought Anglo American Platinum's labour-intensive Rustenburg mine and Aquarius Platinum , signed an agreement with three smaller unions and extended the wage deal to AMCU members.

Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said the company had received the strike notice.

"They have a right to strike but we have the right to limit the potential damage to our business," he said. "We have robust strike plans and will be implementing," he said, without elaborating how Sibanye would cope with the work stoppage.

Zungu said the union aimed to get the salaries paid to its members in the gold sector to match the higher wages in coal and platinum.

AMCU led a bruising five-month wage strike in the platinum sector demanding more than a doubling of wages in 2014 to 12,500 rand ($847) - the same demand sought in gold last year. In both instances the demands were unsuccessful.

Wage talks in the platinum industry are set to begin in the next few weeks as a two-year wage deal expires end-June.

"We will be receiving demands from branches. It is our wish to sign an agreement by 1 July because we do not want a strike," Zungu said.

($1 = 14.7532 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)