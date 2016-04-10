(Adds details, background)

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union(AMCU) said on Sunday it had agreed to take a new wage offer from Sibanye Gold and had called off a strike.

AMCU national treasurer Jimmy Gama said the union hoped to sign an agreement with the mining company most probably this week.

"We as AMCU accept Sibanye Gold's new wage offer as voted for unanimously ... by our members today," AMCU said on its official Twitter account after a mass rally.

The hardline union had voted in October to strike in the gold sector, including at Sibanye, but agreed not to down tools immediately.

On Wednesday it suspended a planned boycott at Sibanye Gold to allow for further talks.

"Since the members have accepted, it means that the strike is not going to commence," Gama told Reuters on Sunday.

Sibanye, which is in the process of acquiring Anglo American Platinum's labour-intensive Rustenburg mine and Aquarius Platinum, signed an agreement with three smaller unions and extended the wage deal to AMCU members.

AMCU has said it aims to get the salaries paid to its members in the gold sector to match the higher wages in coal and platinum.

AMCU led a bruising five-month wage strike in the platinum sector in 2014, demanding more than a doubling of wages to 12,500 rand ($835)- the same demand sought in gold last year. In both instances the demands were unsuccessful. ($1 = 14.9750 rand)