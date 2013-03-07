By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Lawyers representing gold
miners suffering from the deadly lung disease silicosis said on
Thursday they had filed a class action lawsuit application
against the South African arm of global mining giant Anglo
American .
The application by the legal groups from South Africa and
Britain is the latest in several class action suits being lined
up against South Africa's once mighty gold mining industry.
It is likely to be several months before a judge rules
whether the case can proceed.
Anglo American, which switched its headquarters from
Johannesburg to London in 1999, no longer has gold mines in
South Africa but the lawyers said its Johannesburg-based unit
still had assets of around $15 billion.
The lawyers include London's Leigh Day and South Africa's
Legal Resources Centre, a practice focusing on human rights.
They allege that Anglo American South Africa was the parent
company of 11 gold mines up until 1998 and that it "negligently
controlled and advised its mines with regard to prevention of
dust exposure and silicosis".
The class action application stems from a case first lodged
in 2004 by 18 ex-gold miners who said they contracted silicosis
at Anglo's President Steyn mine in the Free State province. At
least three of these men have since died.
The two sides agreed last year to go to arbitration, with a
hearing chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo now
expected early next year.
Anglo American said it needed to study the latest legal
move, but reiterated its previous denials of any wrong-doing.
"Overall Anglo American does not believe it is in any way
liable for the silicosis claims and will defend those actions,"
spokesman Pranill Ramchander said.
The case is separate from a silicosis class action bid filed
in December against AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields
and Harmony and Anglo American South Africa on
behalf of 17,000 former miners..
Silicosis, which has no known cure, is contracted by
inhaling tiny particles of silica dust from gold-bearing rocks
over many years underground without adequate protection.
The disease causes shortness of breath, a persistent cough
and chest pains. It also makes people highly susceptible to
tuberculosis, which can kill.
Tens of thousands of black miners from South Africa and
neighbouring countries are believed to have contracted silicosis
during the decades of white-minority rule, when their health
and safety were not priorities of the country's gold barons.
If successful, the suits could cost the mining firms
billions of dollars, according to legal and industry experts.
The largest settlement to date by the mining industry in
South Africa was $100 million in 2003 in a case brought against
an asbestos company.