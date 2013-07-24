JOHANNESBURG, July 24 A British court has thrown
out a lawsuit against Anglo American South Africa brought by
miners who contracted the deadly lung disease silicosis when
they worked in South Africa, saying it did not have jurisdiction
to hear the matter.
A lawyer for the 2,336 miners said on Wednesday many of them
planned to file papers in the next few days in South Africa
seeking damages against the South African unit of the global
mining giant.
"Anglo American South Africa believes that the court
correctly found that the English court does not have
jurisdiction to hear this claim," said Anglo American spokesman
Pranill Ramchander.
Anglo American, which switched its headquarters from
Johannesburg to London in 1999, no longer has gold mines in
South Africa but the lawyers said its Johannesburg-based unit
still had assets of around $15 billion.
"Today's ruling was a pyrrhic victory for Anglo American,
which as the largest gold mining company over the past 50 years
still has to face compelling claims by thousands of miners
affected by dust-related lung diseases," said Richard Meeran of
Leigh Day, which is representing the miners.
"In any event since the judge gave permission to appeal, the
UK jurisdiction issue remains live," he added.
The cases to be filed in South Africa will be separate from
a class action suit filed earlier this year against the South
African arm of Anglo American and 29 other defendants.
Instead it follows on the heels of a case first lodged in
2004 by 18 ex-gold miners who said they contracted silicosis at
Anglo's President Steyn mine in the Free State province. Four of
these 18 men have died since their claims were instituted.
Silicosis, which has no known cure, is contracted by
inhaling tiny particles of silica dust from gold-bearing rocks
over many years underground without adequate protection.
The disease causes shortness of breath, a persistent cough
and chest pains. It also makes people highly susceptible to
tuberculosis, which can kill.
Tens of thousands of black miners from South Africa and
neighbouring countries are believed to have contracted silicosis
during the decades of white-minority rule, when their health and
safety were not priorities of the country's gold barons.
If successful, the suits could cost the mining firms
billions of dollars, according to legal and industry experts.
The largest settlement to date by the mining industry in
South Africa was $100 million in 2003 in a case brought against
an asbestos company.