CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept 29 (Thomson Reuters
Foundation) - T eams from two South African universities have
taken solar-powered cars to Australia to compete in an
international rally and showcase their government's efforts to
inspire green technology at home.
The Hulamin and the Sirius X25, created by the University of
KwaZulu-Natal and North-West University respectively, have
already had success in a South African rally.
As they prepare for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge on
October 18-25, the cars' promoters say the vehicles have left
innovation and a desire for clean energy in their wake, sparking
interest in engineering, and particularly in electric vehicles.
The two universities are among five that in 2012 each
received 330,000 rand ($24,000 at today's exchange rate) from
the South African government's Technology Innovation Agency to
develop vehicles and compete in the Sasol Solar Challenge, an
eight-day race from Pretoria to Cape Town held in 2014.
Local and international teams vied for national and
international records for the farthest distance travelled per
day and total distance covered.
The two cars that are now readying for battle in Australia
were among the winners.
SOLAR RACES, POWERING EDUCATION
According to Winstone Jordaan, who started the Sasol Solar
Challenge in 2008, more than 2,000 students have been involved
with solar car teams, either developing the cars at the
universities, managing the teams' logistics and finances or
helping as rally organisers.
Jordaan estimates that at least 100,000 secondary-school
pupils and university students and researchers have been exposed
to the races, and he hopes some of them would now consider
engineering as a career.
"We see a much better understanding of solar and electric
vehicle technology," he said. One measure of success, he said,
will be "more children wanting to study engineering and the
sciences."
Albert Helberg, North-West University's programme
coordinator and solar team manager, points to both rising
student interest in engineering and the increasing number of
small industries engaging in electric vehicle projects as the
strongest evidence of the impact of the solar cars.
Small and medium-sized companies have approached North-West
University to make agreements to collaborate on innovative
products in renewable energy, he said.
The public in South Africa is becoming more aware of solar
energy, he said, in part because of continuing shortages of
traditional power from the country's main electricity grid
supply.
According to Tobias Bischof-Niemz of the Council for
Scientific and Industrial Research, about 25 solar plants today
contribute 1,000 megawatts of power to the national grid.
SOUTHERN AFRICA DRIVE
The University of Johannesburg also has been taking the
green technology message on the road. Parked outside its solar
laboratory is the Ilanga II.
Engineering and industrial design students built the solar
car, which is named after the sun in the isiZulu language, in
2013 to compete in the 2014 Sasol Solar Challenge.
Following improvements to the car from a new generation of
students this year, the Ilanga II left Johannesburg last June
for a 4,160 km (2,600-mile) educational road trip dubbed the
2015 African Solar Drive.
The trip saw 20 students from the engineering and humanities
faculties taking turns at the wheel. The route passed through
Namibia before ending in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.
Along the way, the team made stops in communities and at
higher education institutions, meeting students, academics and
the public.
"The vehicle is used as a platform to promote renewable
energy, demonstrating what can be done and inspiring communities
to imagine a clean future and to build it themselves," said
Nickey Janse van Rensburg, a programme manager for the
university clean energy project.
Janse van Rensburg said the team was pleasantly surprised to
see that some of the communities they visited had already
adopted green energy solutions, including rooftop solar lighting
and solar water heating.
During the road trip, she added, students collected and
analysed data to optimise the performance of the vehicle in
preparation for an attempt to set the solar land-speed record in
2016.
LEARNING PLATFORM
"For us, Ilanga is a technology platform to develop students
and technology and promote energy innovation, similar to what F1
racing does for the motor industry," said Janse van Rensburg,
who also lectures in mechanical engineering science at the
university.
She said the university is in discussions with the
Polytechnic of Namibia in Windhoek to develop a solar-powered
utility vehicle and photovoltaic charging stations.
She envisions off-grid solar-powered factories in rural
communities across the country, where locals can manufacture
items for sale.
"The solar car has become a peg project upon which many
other programmes are tied to, a platform where industry and
business partners can support community upliftment," she said.
(Reporting by Munyaradzi Makoni; editing by James Baer and
Laurie Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and
corruption. Visit www.trust.org/climate)