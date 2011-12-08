PRETORIA Dec 8 Spending growth in South
Africa's economy accelerated sharply in the third quarter as
household spending accelerated and investment spending by both
the public and private sector picked up.
In its December Quarterly Bulletin, the South African
Reserve Bank said on Thursday growth in aggregate real gross
domestic expenditure quickened sharply to an annualised 4.2
percent in the third quarter from 1.1 percent in the second
quarter.
Household expenditure growth picked up pace in the third
quarter, rising to 3.7 percent compared with an annualised 3.3
percent previously.
"This stronger pace of increase could be attributed to brisk
spending on durable goods and services alongside more moderate
spending on semi and non-durable goods," the bank said.
The bank said real disposable income grew by 3.9 percent in
the third quarter from 3.5 percent previously. Growth in
household debt moderated on account of slower rise in mortgage
advances.
The ratio of household debt to disposable income inched
lower to 75.0 percent from 75.8 percent in the second quarter
while debt service costs edged down to 6.9 percent of disposable
income in line with steady interest rates that have stayed at
30-year lows since the end of 2010.
On the investment side, the Reserve Bank said a faster pace
of investment was recorded in both the public and private sector
and as a result, gross fixed capital formation rose to 5.6
percent compared with 5.0 percent in the second quarter.
Investment growth contracted in 2010 as the local economy
was slowly recovering from a recession in 2009 - its first in
almost two decades.
In the private sector, farmers increased their spending on
machinery in anticipation of better wheat crop and relatively
favourable price of maize.
Several car manufacturers planning to launch new models in
2012 also raised spending on warehouses and machinery and
equipment.
Investment by public corporations rose to an annualised 6.3
percent from 5.4 percent due to robust spending in electricity
and transport sectors.
The bank said state-owned logistics company Transnet
and electricity firm Eskom spent on
machinery and equipment for ongoing projects to improve
infrastructure.
