PRETORIA, Sept 6 South Africa's real gross
domestic expenditure grew by 3.4 percent in the second quarter
of 2016 after contracting by a revised 1.2 percent in the first
quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Household expenditure increased by 1 percent in the second
three months of the year after decreasing by 1.7 percent in the
first quarter.
Government expenditure was up, increasing by 1.3 percent in
the quarter compared to a 1.2 percent increase in the first
three months of the year.
