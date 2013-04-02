JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Standard Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to fund 20 billion rand ($2.2 billion) worth of renewable energy projects in Africa's biggest economy together with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Standard Bank, which is 20 percent owned by ICBC , said in a statement the two banks would provide debt financing to companies that meet "preferred bidder" status under a South African government programme for renewable energy.

($1 = 9.1830 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)