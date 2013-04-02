JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Standard
Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to fund 20 billion rand ($2.2
billion) worth of renewable energy projects in Africa's biggest
economy together with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China.
Standard Bank, which is 20 percent owned by ICBC
, said in a statement the two banks would provide
debt financing to companies that meet "preferred bidder" status
under a South African government programme for renewable energy.
($1 = 9.1830 South African rand)
