BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(Corrects Friday's story to clarify legal order was not a penalty. Corrects second paragraph to clarify the claim was for 528 million rand worth of shares, not 528 million rand, and that the ruling was by a legal arbitrator, not a court.)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 29 A South African legal panel has overturned a claim worth $52 million against Standard Bank , reversing a ruling last year that Africa's largest bank had dealt improperly with the shares of a union pension fund.
A legal arbitrator last December ordered Standard Bank to deliver 528 million rand worth of shares ($51.65 million) to the pension fund of the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) over a share deal which the arbitrator said should never have happened.
But an appeal panel this week overturned the decision, dismissing all of the fund's claims and ordering it to pay the lender's legal costs, Standard Bank said. ($1 = 10.2228 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.